ZClassic Market Cap Tops $1.93 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $2,187.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00710912 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00123923 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00109111 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002516 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

