ZCore Price Tops $0.0209 on Top Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $10.39 and $50.98. ZCore has a total market cap of $131,809.00 and approximately $837.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,296,471 coins and its circulating supply is 6,296,477 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $7.50, $20.33, $10.39, $51.55, $13.77, $32.15, $5.60 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

