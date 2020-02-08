Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Zealium has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $19,399.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,128,943 coins and its circulating supply is 13,128,943 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

