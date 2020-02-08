Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Zebra Technologies worth $53,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.13.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $118,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock worth $4,667,332 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $4.83 on Friday, reaching $247.26. 385,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $166.15 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

