Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $284,971.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 49.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Zeitcoin has a total market capitalization of $284,971.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,247,535 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

