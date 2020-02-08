Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.0494 on Major Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. Zel has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $6.00 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00712220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00126635 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00109842 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002747 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002355 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 92,044,250 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.