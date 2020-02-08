ZelCash Achieves Market Cap of $3.22 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.01290295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047313 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00212275 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002130 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00062531 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004091 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

