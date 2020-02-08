Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $22,210.00 and approximately $21,571.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.12 or 0.03404764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00220405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00128580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info.

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.