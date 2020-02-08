ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $254,496.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.69 or 0.03430913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00220346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00130861 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003169 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,576,546 coins and its circulating supply is 11,647,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

