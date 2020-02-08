ZEON (ZEON) Trading Up 38.2% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. ZEON has a market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $18,477.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.77 or 0.03421774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00220119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00130511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

