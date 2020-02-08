Zetacoin (ZET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,606.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinEgg, YoBit and Novaexchange. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $182,309.00 and approximately $8,606.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,905.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.55 or 0.04560394 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00701576 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000443 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,071,569 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

