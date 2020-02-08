ZeuxCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $58,231.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.96 or 0.05808770 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023951 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00129697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039192 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003120 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

