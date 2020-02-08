ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $64,319.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $581.88 or 0.05929758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 127.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024191 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00129522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039313 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003186 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

