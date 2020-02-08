Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Huobi, Tokenomy and WazirX. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $76.31 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.03438429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00219413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00130263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,177,712,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,886,245,517 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Coinhub, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, WazirX, BitForex, DEx.top, IDEX, DDEX, FCoin, Ethfinex, Bitbns, GOPAX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Binance, AirSwap, Upbit, Korbit, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Gate.io, BitMart, Kucoin, Koinex, OKEx, BiteBTC, Hotbit, Tokenomy, Coinone, Huobi, UEX and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

