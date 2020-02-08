Zippie (ZIPT) Price Up 20.3% This Week

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Zippie token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene, YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zippie has a market cap of $593,987.00 and $48.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zippie alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.