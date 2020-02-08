ZPER Reaches Market Capitalization of $619,499.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. ZPER has a market cap of $619,499.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZPER token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BitForex, Liquid and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042797 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00404395 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010118 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012506 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001550 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Liquid, Coinsuper, HitBTC, BitForex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

