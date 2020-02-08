ZrCoin (ZRC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $59,961.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $7.26 million and $59,961.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00016113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.03434873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00219072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00130307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

