ZTCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $11.36 Million (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. ZTCoin has a market cap of $11.36 million and $6.05 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $585.96 or 0.05808770 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023951 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00129697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039192 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003120 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

