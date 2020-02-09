-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Briggs & Stratton posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 1,318,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,987. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $148.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.29. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

