$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. Codexis posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of CDXS stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.88. 257,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,147. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $957.36 million, a PE ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 0.28. Codexis has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,375. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Codexis by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Codexis by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

