-$0.12 EPS Expected for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $30,708.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,153 shares of company stock worth $17,426,216 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $20,698,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $17,390,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $12,288,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 89.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 266,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

