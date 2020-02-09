$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 64,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,890. Camtek has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Camtek by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 412,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Camtek by 2,267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 178,044 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Camtek by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 93,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

