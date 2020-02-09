-$0.16 EPS Expected for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

Get ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR alerts:

ASLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASLN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 101,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.