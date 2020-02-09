$0.23 EPS Expected for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,551. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 120.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,821,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,331,000 after buying an additional 924,059 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,126,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after buying an additional 322,093 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

