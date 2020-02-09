$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCKT. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2,360.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.55. 256,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $470.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $19.57.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

