$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. People’s United Financial also posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 3,154,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,998. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.08%.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 587.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,280 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 242,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 147,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

