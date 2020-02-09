$0.35 EPS Expected for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Cactus stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. Cactus has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $40.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 24.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 998.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.