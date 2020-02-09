$0.47 EPS Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. Aramark reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARMK. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,817,000 after buying an additional 413,971 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,076,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,821,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $104,418,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

