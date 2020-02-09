$0.47 EPS Expected for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings. RealPage posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RP. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $7,615,581.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $68,959,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,234,753.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,291 shares of company stock worth $39,971,422 in the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in RealPage by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $60.27. 317,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,488. RealPage has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

