-$0.48 EPS Expected for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 746.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 456,921 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 541,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $526.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

