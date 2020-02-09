$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

Shares of DXCM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.22. 524,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,464. DexCom has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $247.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.31 and a 200 day moving average of $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 0.80.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total value of $333,519.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,476.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,927 shares of company stock worth $8,964,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 33.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

