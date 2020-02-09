$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.48.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $103.36. 1,394,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average is $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $83.78 and a 1-year high of $110.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.