0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Hits $1.49 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $2,769.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000204 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

