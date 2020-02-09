0x Price Tops $0.29 (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002867 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Iquant and Radar Relay. 0x has a total market cap of $180.90 million and $30.52 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.03409739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00138148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,958,624 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Cobinhood, BitBay, Huobi, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Zebpay, WazirX, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DigiFinex, Livecoin, Tokenomy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, C2CX, BitMart, DDEX, Liqui, Vebitcoin, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Binance, Independent Reserve, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Radar Relay, Crex24, OKEx, GOPAX, FCoin, Poloniex, Bitbns, Hotbit, ZB.COM, Fatbtc, Iquant, Bithumb, AirSwap, IDEX, Coinone, Koinex, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

