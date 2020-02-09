0xBitcoin Trading 32.5% Lower This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.74 or 0.05800187 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00120827 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00039022 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003080 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,731,500 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.