0xcert Trading Up 123.2% This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 107.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 123.2% higher against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $857,979.00 and $206,134.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.20 or 0.05811030 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00120010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038963 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003126 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,446,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

