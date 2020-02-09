$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $994.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. IQIYI reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQ. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of IQIYI to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 86 Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in IQIYI by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 250,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $10,555,000. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.91.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

