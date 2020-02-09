$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $999.70 million. Camping World reported sales of $982.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,395,000 after buying an additional 42,828 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 41.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Camping World by 39.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 360,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 101,369 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $15.42 on Friday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

