$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $750,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after buying an additional 472,153 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 145.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 246,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

