$1.07 EPS Expected for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Royal Dutch Shell posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $6.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Dutch Shell.

Several research analysts have commented on RDS.A shares. Santander raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. 3,841,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,129. The company has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

