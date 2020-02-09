$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of INFO opened at $80.42 on Friday. IHS Markit has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $81.28. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,335,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock valued at $136,216,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 34.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

