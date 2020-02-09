$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.34. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $294.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Illumina has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76.

In other Illumina news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,487 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

