$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.42. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

UNM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. 2,025,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $38.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 72.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

