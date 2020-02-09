$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.61. Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Beer.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.52.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $363.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.95 and a 200 day moving average of $383.52. Boston Beer has a one year low of $257.33 and a one year high of $444.64.

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

