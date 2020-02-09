11,217 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,217 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,471,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,666 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after purchasing an additional 350,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 320,903 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

NYSE:FRC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.01. 983,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average of $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

