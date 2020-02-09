11,401 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.67. The company had a trading volume of 86,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,196. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.75.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

