117,464 Shares in BP plc (NYSE:BP) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000. BP comprises 1.6% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,754,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,067. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

