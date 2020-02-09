124,647 Shares in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Bought by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of CyrusOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after buying an additional 88,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 22.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after buying an additional 240,681 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 695,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 28.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 435,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after buying an additional 96,405 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.52.

CONE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.84. 775,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,439. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

