$13.25 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce $13.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.30 million. Airgain posted sales of $16.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $55.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.90 million to $56.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $56.18 million, with estimates ranging from $55.80 million to $56.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. Airgain had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

AIRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Airgain in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

AIRG opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.21 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Airgain has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

