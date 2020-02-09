13,833 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SCHX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. 1,105,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,090. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $79.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

